The Van Buren Police Department is seeking information on the identity of the two people seen in these images and videos in reference to a stolen Harley Davidson motorcycle. Disregard the date and time stamp on the video as it is incorrect. Notice the “Pulse” hoodie and Jordan sweatpants worn by one of the suspects. Anyone with information may choose to remain anonymous. Please contact Detective Jay Baker at 479-471-5081 if you have any information on the identity of either of these masked suspects.