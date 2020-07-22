x
Van Buren Police searching for missing man

Credit: Van Buren Police Department

VAN BUREN, Ark. — The Van Buren Police Department (VBPD) is searching for a missing person.

37-year-old Carlos Loarca was last seen leaving his employment in the 3700 block of Kibler Road on July 20 at 10:30 a.m.

Loarca is a Hispanic male with Short brown hair and brown eyes.

He is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 195 pounds.

He was last seen wearing khaki pants and a gray polo shirt. 

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Carlos Loarca, please contact Lieutenant Staggs at (479) 471-5022 during business hours or at (479) 474-1234 after hours.

Credit: Van Buren Police Department

