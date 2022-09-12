Missing woman in Van Buren found safe

Police say the woman was found safe on Dec. 9, 2022.

VAN BUREN, Ark. — The Van Buren Police initiated a search for a missing 35-year-old woman after she was reported missing by her family, but she has since been reported safe.

Police say the woman had not had contact with her family since Nov. 26, 2022.

The woman was reported to have ties to both the Van Buren and Fort Smith areas, according to police.

On Dec. 9, 2022, the Van Buren Police reported that the woman was found safe.

