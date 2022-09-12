Van Buren Police searching for missing woman

Vanessa Ingram has been missing since Nov. 26, 2022.

VAN BUREN, Ark. — The Van Buren Police (VBPD) is needing the public's help in searching for a missing 35-year-old woman.

VBPD says Vanessa Ingram has not had contact with her family since Nov. 26, 2022. She was last seen in the vicinity of the Hope Campus in Fort Smith.

Ingram has ties to both the Van Buren and Fort Smith area, according to police.

A clothing description is not available but police say Ingram has a distinctive skull tattoo on the top of her right hand.

Anyone with information her whereabouts is asked to please contact Detective Chase DeCroo at 479-471-5080.

