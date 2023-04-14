x
Van Buren police say missing woman found safely

The Van Buren Police Department says the woman was located safely.

VAN BUREN, Ark. — UPDATE: The woman has been located safely, according to Van Buren police.

---------

The Van Buren Police Department was asking for the public's assistance in finding a missing woman on April 14.

The woman had been last seen in Van Buren on or around March 24 according to police.

Credit: KFSM

MISSING PERSON The Van Buren Police Department is requesting assistance in locating missing person, 51-year-old, Angel...

Posted by Van Buren Police Department on Friday, April 14, 2023

