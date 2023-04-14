Van Buren police say missing woman found safely

VAN BUREN, Ark. — UPDATE: The woman has been located safely, according to Van Buren police.
The Van Buren Police Department was asking for the public's assistance in finding a missing woman on April 14.
The woman had been last seen in Van Buren on or around March 24 according to police.
