Van Buren police say missing woman found safely

The Van Buren Police Department says the woman was located safely.

VAN BUREN, Ark. — UPDATE: The woman has been located safely, according to Van Buren police.

The Van Buren Police Department was asking for the public's assistance in finding a missing woman on April 14.

The woman had been last seen in Van Buren on or around March 24 according to police.

