Search underway for missing Van Buren woman

VAN BUREN, Ark. — The Van Buren Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in finding a missing woman.

The woman, 51-year-old Angel Smith, was last seen in Van Buren on or around March 24 according to police.

Anyone with information on Smith's whereabouts is asked to contact Lt. Randy Allen at 479-471-5089.

