Local News

Van Buren police search for teen runaway and 2-year-old child

Jazmin Black was last seen wearing shorts and a white t-shirt, and police say she will have her 2-year-old child Michael Chandler with her.

VAN BUREN, Ark. — Police in Van Buren are searching for a teen they say ran away with her 2-year-old child.

According to the Van Buren Police Department, 17-year-old Jazmin Marie Black was last seen on April 9 in Van Buren.

She was last seen wearing shorts and a white t-shirt, and police say she will have her 2-year-old child Michael Chandler with her.

Jazmin is 5'1, weighs about 115 pounds and has brown/hazel eyes.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, you're asked to call Detective Jensen at 479-474-1234.

