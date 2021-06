16-year-old Logan Shearburn is described as a white 5'6 tall male weighing 140 pounds.

VAN BUREN, Arkansas — Van Buren Police are trying to locate a teen who went missing on June 16.

16-year-old Logan Shearburn is described as a white 5'6 tall male weighing 140 pounds.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white t-shirt and a ball cap.