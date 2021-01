If you recognize this man, please contact the Van Buren Police Department.

VAN BUREN, Ark. — The Van Buren Police Department (VBPD) wants to identify a fraud case suspect.

The security camera images seen below were released by VBPD and show a male suspect and an associated vehicle.

VBPD is hoping the public can help in making an identification.

If you recognize him, please contact Detective Erik Jensen at (479) 474-1234.