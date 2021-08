The Van Buren Police Department says it’s looking to identify a woman in reference to an active investigation.

VAN BUREN, Ark. — The Van Buren Police Department says it’s looking to identify a woman in reference to an active investigation.

Pictures have been posted on the department's Facebook page to see if anyone can help identify the woman.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Jay Baker at 479-471-5081.

Callers can choose to remain anonymous.

Details surrounding the investigation have not been released at this time.