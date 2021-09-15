Van Buren Police asking for help identifying two individuals

Police say the individuals may have been driving a white Lexus.

VAN BUREN, Ark. — The Van Buren Police Department is asking for help in identifying two individuals in reference to an investigation on multiple incidents over the weekend.

Police say the individuals may have been driving the white Lexus shown in the photos below.

Details surrounding the investigation have not been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jay Baker at 479-471-5081. Callers may choose to remain anonymous.