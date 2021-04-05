Van Buren pivots to online learning on Tuesday due to storm damage

Several campuses are without power due to the storm, and power lines are down in many areas, making conditions unsafe.

VAN BUREN, Arkansas — The Van Buren School District (VBSD) will pivot to online learning Tuesday (May 4) due to the storm damage that occurred on Monday (May 3) night.

The school district says these conditions are unsafe for buses and families.

Students unable to complete assignments because of the storm will be given opportunities to complete work at a later date, according to VBSD.