x
Skip Navigation

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

local

Police asking for help locating missing Van Buren teen

16-year-old Logan Shearburn has been missing since May 19.
Credit: Van Buren Police Department

VAN BUREN, Ark. — The Van Buren Police Department is asking for help locating a runaway juvenile that hasn't been seen since May 19. 

16-year-old Logan Shearburn was reported missing from his home in Van Buren. 

Police say Shearburn may be in the LeFlore County area in eastern Oklahoma as there have been a few sightings of him there, according to the Van Buren Police Department. 

Logan is a white male 5’6” 140 pounds with blonde hair (could be long or cut short) and blue eyes. He has a scar on his right wrist and on his left forearm.

His guardians are offering a reward for his safe return home. 

If you have information as to the whereabouts of Logan Shearburn, please call Lieutenant Stephen Staggs with the Van Buren Police Department at 479-474-1234. 

RELATED: Muldrow police are looking for two juvenile runaways

RELATED: Fort Smith Police searching for missing man