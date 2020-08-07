Police asking for help locating missing Van Buren teen

16-year-old Logan Shearburn has been missing since May 19.

VAN BUREN, Ark. — The Van Buren Police Department is asking for help locating a runaway juvenile that hasn't been seen since May 19.

16-year-old Logan Shearburn was reported missing from his home in Van Buren.

Police say Shearburn may be in the LeFlore County area in eastern Oklahoma as there have been a few sightings of him there, according to the Van Buren Police Department.

Logan is a white male 5’6” 140 pounds with blonde hair (could be long or cut short) and blue eyes. He has a scar on his right wrist and on his left forearm.

His guardians are offering a reward for his safe return home.