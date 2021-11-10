Medical marijuana dispensary approved to open in Van Buren

There are currently three medical marijuana dispensaries in the River Valley.

VAN BUREN, Ark. — During their monthly meeting last Thursday, Oct. 7, the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission approved opening a dispensary in Van Buren, Ark.

The group initially requested to open a dispensary in Lamar, then Russellville, but the commission rejected both requests.

The Van Buren dispensary will be located in a building on West Pointer Trail. No announcement has been made on when the dispensary will be open to patients.

In the two years since the first medical marijuana dispensary opened in the Natural State, the state has collected over $50 million in tax revenue, according to a report from our content partner KTHV.

