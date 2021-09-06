Medical marijuana group looking to open shop in Van Buren

3J Investments is the group hoping to open the fourth medical marijuana dispensary in the River Valley.

A medical marijuana dispensary slated to open in Lamar, Ark., is now looking to relocate to Van Buren.

3J originally planned on opening a dispensary in Lamar but recently requested that the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission allow them to relocate to Russellville. The commission denied that request, and now 3J is asking to open a shop in Van Buren.

Commission members will discuss the transfer request in a meeting on Thursday, Sept. 16, at 4:30 p.m.

