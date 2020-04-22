Van Buren man killed in motorcycle crash on Hwy. 59

33-year-old Scott Snipes was killed after crashing his motorcycle on Highway 59 in Van Buren.

VAN BUREN, Ark. — A Van Buren man is dead after a motorcycle accident on Highway 59 Monday (April 20).

According to an accident report from Arkansas State Police, 33-year-old Scott Snipes was riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle in the northbound lane on Hwy. 59 when he lost control on a curve.

The motorcycle crossed the centerline and struck a guardrail throwing Snipes several feet into the southbound lane.

Snipes was taken to Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith and later died from his injuries.

The accident report states that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the accident.