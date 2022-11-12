Van Buren man dies after crash on I-40

The man was identified as 61-year-old James Clemons.

VAN BUREN, Ark. — A Van Buren man is dead after a crash on Interstate 40 Saturday, Dec. 10, night.

According to a crash report from Arkansas State Police, it happened just before 6 p.m. last night.

The report says James Clemons, 61, was driving a Chevy Equinox but had stopped in the left lane on the westbound side of I-40 between Van Buren and Alma.

It's not clear why Clemons stopped but he was killed when a Chevy Tahoe hit his SUV and then rolled over.

The driver of the Tahoe and the passenger in Clemon's car were both hurt in the crash but right now the extent of their injuries is unknown.

