Van Buren man arrested for allegedly selling marijuana and nicotine vapes to minors

After a three-month investigation, 28-year-old Stephen Matthew Nix was arrested for allegedly selling marijuana and nicotine vape devices to minors.

VAN BUREN, Ark. — A Van Buren man was arrested after allegedly selling marijuana and nicotine vape devices to minors.

According to the Van Buren Police Department, after a three-month investigation, 28-year-old Stephen Matthew Nix was arrested on Dec. 24, 2021, on a felony warrant for delivery of a controlled substance.

Police say during the investigation it was discovered that Nix was selling marijuana and nicotine vape devices to school-age children. 

The investigation involved the Van Buren Police Department, Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Control/Arkansas Tobacco Control, and the 12th/21st Judicial Drug Task Force. 

The investigation is still ongoing and no further information has been released at this time.

