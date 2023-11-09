Van Buren Downtown Junk Fest returns

The outdoor market on the city's main street featured antiques, vintage clothing, jewelry and more.

Example video title will go here for this video

VAN BUREN, Ark — Van Buren's Downtown Junk Fest was held this weekend.

The outdoor market on the city's main street featured antiques, vintage clothing, jewelry and much more.

One local vendor who brought in over two dozen flavors of honey to the market says his experience at last year's event as an attendee influenced how he wanted to bring his business to the community.

"I was here last year as a patron walking around. It caught my interest with the food trucks they have some areas like the Arts on Main, probably have some kid activities going on, there's music at night over here at The Vault, they have a stage set up it's just a great event with all the local vendors and the local businesses," said Mitchell Foster.

Foster says he is opening a new store in Downtown Van Buren in just a couple of weeks.

Old Town Van Buren's next event is its annual fall festival on Oct. 14 and 15.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device