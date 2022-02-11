Van Buren's ice skating rink now open

VAN BUREN, Ark. — Van Buren's Christmas at the Parks Ice Rink is now open to the public.
The rink is located at the Merchants Parking Lot on Webster St. between 7th and 8th Streets.
The rink opened on Dec. 1 and will be open through Dec. 31.
The hours of operation are as follows:
- Thursdays 5-9 p.m.
- Fridays 5-10 p.m.
- Saturdays 1-10 p.m.
Tickets are $5 per person and include skate rental. The City of Van Buren says this year they have new buckled skates and beautiful decorations. All ticket proceeds benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Van Buren.
