Van Buren Firefighter dies after serving 28 years

VAN BUREN, Ark. — The Van Buren Fire Department announced the passing of Battalion Chief Les Stephenson.

Battalion Chief Stephenson served the Van Buren Fire department for 28 years. He battled ALS for four years before passing away on Dec. 23, 2021.

"Van Buren Fire Department will miss the leadership Les provided for our department, but we are thankful for the legacy he leaves us with that will continue on into our department's future," the Van Buren Fire Department wrote.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 28, at Kibler Baptist Church with burial to follow at Gill Cemetery in Van Buren.