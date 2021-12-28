Van Buren Fire Chief laid to rest

On Tuesday, Dec. 28, the Van Buren Fire Department laid to rest Battalion Chief Les Stephenson who died in his home two days before Christmas.

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — Van Buren Fire Department Battalion Chief Les Stephenson was laid to rest Tuesday, Dec. 28. He died while inside his home on Dec. 23.

Battalion Chief Stephenson served the Van Buren Fire department for 28 years. He battled ALS for four years before passing away on Dec. 23, 2021.

"Van Buren Fire Department will miss the leadership Les provided for our department, but we are thankful for the legacy he leaves us with that will continue on into our department's future," the Van Buren Fire Department wrote.

Funeral services for Battalion Chief Stephenson began at 2 p.m. and lasted till nearly 4 p.m. where shortly after there was a precession route along Kibler Road.

The casket carrying Stephenson was placed on top of the Van Buren fire truck, which led the procession with dozens of cars following behind

At around 5 p.m., Stephenson was laid to rest.

Stephenson is a graduate of Alma High School class of 1987. He also served as a deacon for Kibler Baptist Church for six years.