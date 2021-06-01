Van Buren family escapes house fire

All three family members made it out of the home safely.

VAN BUREN, Ark. — Andy and Rosalie O'Kelley said their son woke them up around 3:00 a.m. Monday morning (May 31) after hearing a smoke alarm go off.

"Boy, all of that smoke would have almost drowned you," Andy O'Kelley said.

They rushed out of their home on Aspen Avenue and were able to call the fire department.

"It wasn't long until the fire department was here. The smoke was unreal," he said.

All three family members made it out of the home safely.

The couple is staying in a nearby hotel until they can finish assessing the damage and make plans for the home.

"The lord has been so good to us in so many ways. It being Memorial Day, we couldn't get anything done. But today, we have accomplished a lot. Our Church, the First Baptist Church, has been wonderful with us. They are bringing us food tonight," Rosalie O'Kelley said.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.