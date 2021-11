The free dentistry day will offer one free extraction, filling, or cleaning per person.

VAN BUREN, Ark. — Van Buren Family Dentistry is hosting a free dentistry day for veterans on Nov. 11 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

They will be offering one free extraction, filling, or cleaning.

Patients will need to make an appointment to secure services.

A veteran ID or license with a veteran stamp or DD214 will be required.

Van Buren Family Dentistry is located at 617 Fayetteville Rd.