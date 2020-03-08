Van Buren church hosts drive-thru 'Back-to-School Bash' giveaway Aug. 3

First Baptist Church Van Buren, with the help of partners, will be giving school supplies, backpacks, clothing, and snacks to families from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. today.

VAN BUREN, Ark. — First Baptist Church of Van Buren is hosting a Back-to-School Bash Quarantine Style on Monday (Aug. 3).

The public is invited to First Baptist Church Van Buren’s Back-to-School Bash.

It will be a drive-thru giveaway, and it will take place on Monday (Aug. 3) from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The Matthew 25 Project inspires many churches, businesses and civic organizations to join hands to get the area school kids off to a great start.

The Back-to-School Bash flyer says, “The King will reply, ‘Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.”

The drive-thru will be held in the parking lot at First Baptist Church, which is located at 645 Main Street in Van Buren.

Free items will be given out at the drive-thru Back-to-School Bash, including:

Backpacks

School supplies

Free hot drinks

Socks

Underwear

Hygiene packs

Matthew 25:37-40 full scripture:

“Then the righteous will answer him, ‘Lord, when did we see you hungry and feed you, or thirsty and give you something to drink? When did we see you a stranger and invite you in, or needing clothes and clothe you? When did we see you sick or in prison and go to visit you?’

“The King will reply, “Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.”

Partners that made the drive-thru back-to-school drive-thru possible include: