Van Buren businessman Ed Yeager dies in a biking accident

VAN BUREN, Ark. — Ed Yeager, the co-owner of multiple Yeager Hardware stores in Fort Smith and Van Buren, died in a biking accident Monday, April 27.

Ed Yeager is the son of the company's founder. He was 78-years-old and also a co-owner of Shamrock Liquor Warehouse in Fort Smith.

Yeager Hardware took to Facebook to make the announcement.

“It is with great sadness that we report the death of our beloved Ed Yeager following a biking accident yesterday. He loved Van Buren and leaves behind a powerful legacy of generosity and service. But he loved his family even more. Our hearts are broken for Shirley and Deborah, Aaron and Scott, Ashton, Braden, Lexi, and Gage. We take comfort in knowing Ed left this world doing something he loved and that he entered into the next world greeted by his daughter, Karen."

A public viewing is planned for Thursday at the Edwards Van-Alma funeral home from 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 28.

A private graveside service will be held on Friday, May 1.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that memorial contributions be made to Van Buren Boys & Girls Club, the Center For Art & Education in Van Buren, or the River Valley Ovarian Cancer Alliance, our content partner Talk Business & Politics reports.

Yeager Hardware was founded in Van Buren in 3,600-square-foot building at 910 Broadway by Ernest Yeager in 1959, according to the Yeager Hardware website.