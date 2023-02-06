Van Buren breaks Dairy Queen sales record during grand opening week

Dairy Queen hosted its grand opening from May 26, to June 1.

VAN BUREN, Ark. — Van Buren broke a U.S. Dairy Queen (DQ) sales record during its grand opening week according to franchise owner, You Scream Holdings (YSH).

YSH owns a total of 15 DQ restaurants in the state, records show.

The restaurant located at 2811 Alma Highway, opened its doors for the first time on May 26. The grand opening week was held until June 1, the release says.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Van Buren community for helping us break this sales record. Without our supportive DQ fans and hardworking staff, breaking this record would not have been possible,” said Blake Lively, president of YSH.

