Van Buren boy asks 'Alexa' to call the police just to say hi but gets a surprise visit

VAN BUREN, Ark. — A Van Buren boy asked Amazon's cloud-based voice service, Alexa, to call the police just because he wanted to talk to them, but he was surprised with something better than a phone call.

Alejandro Zamora says his son loves two things, cowboys and police officers, so when he heard his son ask Alexa to call the police, he took it upon himself to call the Van Buren Police Department to ask to speak to an officer so his son could say hello.

Officer Justin Thomas Wing called the boy on the phone to talk with him, but the phone conversation was followed up with an in-person visit.

Officer Wing drove to the child’s house, let him sit in the police cruiser and showed him how to turn on the flashing lights.

Zamora says it made his son’s day and thanked Officer Wing writing, “Justin, it means the world to me man. Thank you for bringing a smile to my boy’s face. This is the experience our kids need. Thank you again. God bless you.”