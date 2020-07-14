x
Skip Navigation

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

local

Van Buren boy asks 'Alexa' to call the police just to say hi but gets a surprise visit

The father shared, "Thank you for bringing a smile to my boy’s face. This is the experience our kids need. Thank you again. God bless you.”
Credit: Alejandro Zamora

VAN BUREN, Ark. — A Van Buren boy asked Amazon's cloud-based voice service, Alexa, to call the police just because he wanted to talk to them, but he was surprised with something better than a phone call.

Alejandro Zamora says his son loves two things, cowboys and police officers, so when he heard his son ask Alexa to call the police, he took it upon himself to call the Van Buren Police Department to ask to speak to an officer so his son could say hello.

Credit: Alejandro Zamora

Officer Justin Thomas Wing called the boy on the phone to talk with him, but the phone conversation was followed up with an in-person visit.

Officer Wing drove to the child’s house, let him sit in the police cruiser and showed him how to turn on the flashing lights.

Credit: Alejandro Zamora

Zamora says it made his son’s day and thanked Officer Wing writing, “Justin, it means the world to me man. Thank you for bringing a smile to my boy’s face. This is the experience our kids need. Thank you again. God bless you.”

Posted by Alejandro Zamora on Sunday, July 12, 2020

RELATED: 'Operation Juice Box' headed to Barling Police Department

RELATED: NWA Adopt-A-Cop program reaches goal in supporting local law enforcement