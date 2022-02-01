Value of Fort Smith metro home sales up 31% in 2021

Metro area data comes from Crawford, Franklin, Logan, Scott, and Sebastian counties in Arkansas, and parts of eastern Oklahoma.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith metro home sales were up almost 11% in 2021 compared with what was a record 2020, and the 2021 average home price in Sebastian and Crawford counties topped $200,000 for the first time.

There were 4,400 homes sold in the metro in 2021, up 10.6% compared with 3,978 in 2020. The value of those homes sold was $853.409 million, up 31% from $651.925 million in 2020, according to data provided by Ashlee Milton, an executive broker with Chuck Fawcett Realty in Fort Smith.

