Vaccine clinics to be held in Downtown Bentonville

Downtown Bentonville Inc., the Northwest Arkansas Council, and Visit Bentonville will be hosting multiple COVID-19 vaccine clinics during upcoming community events.

This is in order to maintain outreach for COVID-19 vaccinations in Northwest Arkansas.

No appointment is required. The Pfizer vaccine will be offered at the clinics to all walk-ins. Walk-ins will be accepted for first and second doses. Those going in for their second dose of Pfizer vaccine must make sure 21 days have passed since their first dose.

Minors ages 12 and up must have a parent or legal guardian present to receive the vaccine.

The vaccinations are free and no insurance or ID will be required.

The vaccine clinics will be held indoors.

Below are the events where the clinics will be held:

Bentonville Farmers Market

Date: Saturday, Sept.18

Hours: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Address: 105 South Main Street

Vaccine: Pfizer

Bentonville Farmers Market

Date: Saturday, Sept. 25

Hours: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Address: 105 South Main Street

Vaccine: Pfizer

Bentonville First Friday

Date: Friday, Oct. 1

Hours: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Address: 105 South Main Street

Vaccine: Pfizer

Bentonville Farmers Market

Date: Saturday, Oct. 2

Hours: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Address: 105 South Main Street

Vaccine: Pfizer

Bentonville Farmers Market

Date: Saturday, Oct. 9

Hours: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Address: 105 South Main Street

Vaccine: Pfizer

Bentonville Farmers Market

Date: Saturday, Oct. 16

Hours: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Address: 105 South Main Street

Vaccine: Pfizer

Bentonville Farmers Market

Date: Saturday, Oct. 23

Hours: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Address: 105 South Main Street

Vaccine: Pfizer

Bentonville Farmers Market

Date: Saturday, Oct. 30

Hours: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Address: 105 South Main Street