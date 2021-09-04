Vaccination rate among Arkansas prison staff worries experts

Public health and incarceration experts say sluggish COVID-19 vaccination rates for Arkansas prison workers are raising concerns.

ARKANSAS, USA — Public health and incarceration experts say sluggish COVID-19 vaccination rates for Arkansas prison workers are raising concerns about the prison system’s ability to ward off disease during the pandemic’s next phase and against more contagious variants.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported Sunday that about 42% of the more than 4,700 Arkansas Department of Corrections employees have received at least one shot, said an agency spokeswoman said.