Vaccinated NWA Tyson Foods employees eligible for $10K prize

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Tyson Foods is holding drawings for thousands of dollars in cash prizes for vaccinated team members at its Northwest Arkansas plant locations.

Winners are announced at poultry plant weekly drawings and will each receive $10,000 from Tyson Foods for choosing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The sweepstakes are part of Tyson's program to raise awareness for COVID-19 safety and vaccination among employees and their families.

Tyson Foods has poultry plants throughout the region, including Springdale, Rogers, Berryville, Green Forest, Fort Smith and Waldron.

The sweepstakes is just one of the various vaccine incentives offered throughout the company. Tyson is giving $200 to team members who are vaccinated.

Since February, Tyson Foods has hosted more than 100 COVID-19 vaccine events for team members across the country.

“Tyson Foods is committed to the health and safety of our team members and the communities where we operate, and we hope this initiative will help increase vaccination rates in our region,” said Matt Evans, complex manager in northwest Arkansas. “Through this vaccination sweepstakes, we not only want to reward our vaccinated employees for their commitment to the safety and health of others, but also encourage local spending to support the vitality of our neighboring businesses in northwest Arkansas.”

Prize drawings at Tyson's Northwest Arkansas poultry plants began on Aug. 27 and end on Sept. 24.

In total, five cash prizes of $10,000 each will have been distributed to sweepstakes winners.