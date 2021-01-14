Utility work on I-49 requires weekend lane closures in Rogers

Crews will close the inside lanes of both north and southbound I-49 between Whitaker Parkway and West Pleasant Grove Road interchanges.

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Utility work to install a new overhead electrical line on Interstate 49 will require weekend lane closures in Rogers, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) officials.

Weather permitting, crews with Capital Electric Line Builders, Inc. will close the inside lanes of both north and southbound I-49 between Whitaker Parkway and West Pleasant Grove Road interchanges as follows:

Jan. 16 - 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Jan. 17 - 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Traffic will be controlled by traffic barrels, police enforcement, and signage.

Drivers should exercise caution when approaching and traveling through all highway work zones. Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov.