USPS Mail delivery to slow down

Starting Oct. 1, 2021, the United States Postal Service will slow down mail delivery to cut costs.

ARKANSAS, USA — At a time when everything in our society seems to be moving faster, mail delivery from the post office is slowing down. Sending mail through the United States Postal Service will not only cost more but it will also be delivered slower than before.

In March 2021, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy announced a new 10-year plan that promises to cut debt and modernize the agency.

“We haven't been funded in 10 years, you can't pass any legislation, can't pass any legislation that helps that helps the Postal Service,” DeJoy said in August 2021.

The plan included a price hike for postage stamps, up to 58 cents. It also includes a slowdown in mail delivery beginning October 1, meaning the current three-day wait for first-class mail will be delayed by two days.

“It’s going to impact everything that goes through the mail,” said Springdale resident and father Jason Poi. “From first-class letters going across town to international postage."

Poi isn’t thrilled about the U.S. Postal Service slowing down and raising rates. Saying this plan is coming at the expense of customers.

The impact will be felt on small business owners like Garlena Lee, owner of Allter Eggo. “Every day, every time I come up here to ship packages, to drop off packages, even to call. “It’s very tedious to get packages through on time."

Lee says she’s already feeling the effects of the slow down while checking on packages for her customers.

“I’ve been to Joyce, to Farmington, all the way to the distribution center, to here,” Lee said speaking about the post office on Dickson Street in Fayetteville. “They didn’t even want to help me in here. They said they are low staffed."

As the holiday season approaches, USPS is asking that you ship early and be prepared for delays. A precaution Poi is taking as he prepares to ship gifts to his children in Wisconsin. But says this could have been avoided.

“If things would have been left alone, we still would’ve been doing fine,” Poi said.

However, one thing the postal service and customers agree on is planning ahead.

“Plan ahead because I definitely am,” Lee said. “Because right now nothing is on time nothing."

“It’s got to be done earlier,” Poi said in agreeance. “Shipping and shopping done earlier this year."

This also is also having a tough impact on rural Arkansans who possibly don’t have access to the internet. Who rely on paper mail to and send and receive paper bills and checks through the mail.