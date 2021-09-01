USDA says vaccine against African Swine Fever virus is promising

The USDA has been working for several years to get a vaccine to stop or slow the spread of African Swine Fever virus.

The Agricultural Research Service division of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said Thursday (Sept. 30) a vaccine candidate has been shown to prevent and effectively protect European and Asian bred swine against the Asian strain of the virus that remains active.

The USDA has been working for several years to get a vaccine to stop or slow the spread of the African Swine Fever virus that has created havoc in the pork industry since 2007.

USDA said the majority of swine used in the global food supply are produced in Asia, where the virus has caused outbreaks and devastating losses to the swine industry. ASF was originally detected in 2007 in the Republic of Georgia and is known to cause virulent, deadly disease outbreaks in wild and domesticated swine. Since the original outbreak, ASF has had a widespread and lethal impact on swine herds in various countries in Eastern Europe and throughout Asia.