USDA extends free meals for kids through Dec. 31

This means that all students in PK-12th grade will be provided one breakfast meal and one lunch meal free of charge.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Education, Division of Elementary and Secondary Education, Child Nutrition Unit (ADE, CNU) has announced that the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) grant to provide meals to all PreK-12 students at no cost will continue through December 31, 2020.

The announcement followed an Aug. 31 press release issued by U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, Sonny Perdue, stating that the USDA will extend several flexibilities.

This unprecedented move will help ensure children have access to nutritious food as the country recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

This means that all students in PK-12th grade will be provided one breakfast meal and one lunch meal free of charge.

Any student wanting a la carte items or extra breakfast and lunch meals will be required to purchase those items separately.

It is the intent of USDA, and ADE, CNU to assure that Arkansas children have access to the meals they need while maintaining the integrity of the Child Nutrition Programs.

Although students will receive meals at no charge through December 31, 2020, it is imperative that parents continue to work with their school districts in completing and submitting free and reduced meal applications.

“As our nation reopens and people return to work, it remains critical our children continue to receive safe, healthy, and nutritious food. During the COVID-19 pandemic, USDA has provided an unprecedented amount of flexibilities to help schools feed kids through the school meal programs, and today, we are also extending summer meal program flexibilities for as long as we can, legally and financially,” said Secretary Perdue.

These actions carried out by USDA’s Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) will allow:

Reimbursable meals to be served at all schools at no cost regardless of the student’s eligibility status (does not include a la carte items or individual items

Meals to be served outside of the typically-required group settings and meal times

Parents and guardians to pick-up meals for their children

Waiver of meal pattern requirements as necessary

If you have questions email your district’s Area Specialist or you may call them at (501) 324-9502.