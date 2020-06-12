x
US Supreme Court to hear Medicaid work requirement appeals

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to review rulings that struck down work requirements for Medicaid services in Arkansas and New Hampshire.

The court on Friday agreed to the requests from the states and consolidated the two cases. 

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a statement he is grateful the court will “weigh the merits of this case.” National Health Law Program Legal Director Jane Perkins told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that she's confident the court will uphold a federal appeals court ruling that the goal of Medicaid is to provide health care coverage and that work requirements lack specific legal authorization. 

