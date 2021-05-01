U.S. Rep. Crawford updates on Memphis bridge, Liz Cheney, and plans for re-election

U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford, R-Jonesboro, said in a Sunday (May 16) interview the I-40 Memphis bridge situation is a “national concern.”

U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford, R-Jonesboro, said in a Sunday (May 16) interview the I-40 Memphis bridge situation is a “national concern.” He also weighed in on the ouster of Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming, from House GOP leadership and said he plans to run for re-election in 2022.

This week, the bridge between West Memphis and Memphis was closed after a major fracture was found in a supporting beam. While it is too soon to tell how the bridge may be repaired or if a new structure will be needed, Crawford said he and other Arkansas officials have been in communication with federal officials regarding the seriousness of the situation.

“There’s some question about the global integrity of this structure. So, we’re going to have to start having a conversation about the costs associated with a new bridge, and then, are we in a position now with the amount of the volume of traffic that traverses the Mississippi River at that point, do we need to think about a third bridge? And, so this is a major national concern because of the significance of this logistics hub.”