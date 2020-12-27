U.S. Rep. French Hill will vote to override veto on defense bill; unsure on fate of COVID-19 relief

U.S. Rep. French Hill, R-Little Rock, says he’ll vote to override a veto of defense spending and he hopes for a quick solution to paralyzed COVID-19 relief.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — With President Donald Trump throwing Congress two curveballs in the last week on carefully crafted federal spending, U.S. Rep. French Hill, R-Little Rock, says he’ll vote to override a veto of defense spending and he hopes for a quick solution to paralyzed COVID-19 relief.

“I do plan on voting to override his veto,” Hill said. “His stated reason that he’s opposed to the bill I share, which is a concern over Section 230 of the Communications Act that governs immunity for our big tech platforms, our social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook. He’s right to raise that as a concern, and I share his concern. I just don’t believe it belongs in tying up our very important bipartisan National Defense Authorization Bill. That provision isn’t even in the bill,” said Hill.