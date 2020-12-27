U.S. Rep. French Hill will vote to override veto on defense bill; unsure on fate of COVID-19 relief

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — With President Donald Trump throwing Congress two curveballs in the last week on carefully crafted federal spending, U.S. Rep. French Hill, R-Little Rock, says he’ll vote to override a veto of defense spending and he hopes for a quick solution to paralyzed COVID-19 relief.
“I do plan on voting to override his veto,” Hill said. “His stated reason that he’s opposed to the bill I share, which is a concern over Section 230 of the Communications Act that governs immunity for our big tech platforms, our social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook. He’s right to raise that as a concern, and I share his concern. I just don’t believe it belongs in tying up our very important bipartisan National Defense Authorization Bill. That provision isn’t even in the bill,” said Hill.
Hill, who was elected to his fourth term in November, was interviewed on camera before Christmas and by phone after the holiday due to the president’s actions. He said the defense spending bill was part of months-long committee and Congressional work, and the reason for Trump’s veto – Section 230 – can be dealt with separately.