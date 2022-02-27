U.S. Rep. Crawford says Putin soley to blame for Ukraine invasion

ARKANSAS, USA — U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford, R-Jonesboro, said Vladimir Putin is solely to blame for the invasion of Ukraine, and the First District Congressman said Europe must take a more active role in defending its continent from the Russian threat.

“The one thing that I think sort of resonated with me was they are fiercely nationalistic. That is to say they’re very proud of Ukraine, they’re proud to be Ukrainians,” he said. “There is a very high degree of enmity between Ukraine and Russia. I want to be careful how I say this, but really they hate Russia. And even though there are sort of some ethnic Russians over in the Donbas region of Ukraine, by and large the sentiment is very anti-Russian. They are, on the other hand, quite pro-American.”