Museum boss talk about Marshals’ stories, ‘Gunsmoke’ music and work of modern-day Marshals

FORT SMITH, Ark. — U.S. Marshals Museum President and CEO Patrick Weeks gave some insight into the future museum experience during a Facebook Live tour Friday (May 22).

The museum began to live cast Friday events in April to introduce more visitors to the museum during a time when museums are closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The museum experience will begin when you enter the museum and end when you leave, and hopefully you will take part of it home with you,” Weeks said.

Friday’s live cast began at the entrance to the museum building taking those watching through what will eventually be a giant marshals badge into the 16,000-17,000 square feet that will house the five permanent galleries.

Though the area is not complete, Weeks explained what visitors will eventually experience in the interactive environment that will make up the museum experience.

Visitors will see a recreated courthouse where the U.S. Constitution will be written before them in original script.

Then they will come to a constructed outdoor space complete with rock settings and a campfire.

Sitting around that campfire will be four U.S. marshals, one from each of the four periods of the marshals — colonial, frontier, Civil Rights and modern.

The marshals will tell stories on each other, and as they do, the flickering campfire will project shadow images to help the stories come to life, Weeks said.