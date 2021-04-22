U.S. Marshals Museum pass out seedlings to celebrate Earth Day

The U.S. Marshals Museum in Fort Smith is helping the community celebrate Earth Day with multiple events throughout the day.

Events started at 8:00 a.m. will go until 5:00 p.m. today.

One of the things they did to celebrate was hand out seedlings for people to plant in their garden at home.

Taylor Markham was excited to come out to the museum today.

"I think it’s very important to celebrate earth day,” said Taylor." “I came out here to get a cute little plant. I got a zucchini plant, and my friend got the tree one and I’m excited because I love plants and I just started my garden so I’m happy to add this to it.”

And like Taylor, other community members were excited to come out today and get their free seedlings.

But in addition to handing out plants today, the museum started its festivities at 8:00 a.m. this morning with the opportunity to recycle electronics and glass around the back of the building, and a group also met at the museum to pick up trash in the area.

Leslie Higgins says with the museum says it’s the place to be this earth day even if it is unexpected.

“A lot of people don’t think of the Marshals Museum when they think of earth day this is just a great community day to focus on the community clean and protected god only gives us one earth, and we all need to work together to protect it and take care of it.”

If you missed out on the other events earlier today, you can still participate by recycling glass or electronics in Fort Smith.

There are also other earth day events taking place over the weekend in the river valley.