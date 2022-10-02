U.S. Marshals Museum in Fort Smith to host Cherokee storytelling event

The storytelling event will take place on Friday, April 8 from 7-8 p.m. at the United States Marshals Museum in Fort Smith.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The United States Marshals Museum will be hosting an evening of Cherokee storytelling. Award-winning storyteller, Robert Lewis of the Cherokee Nation will entertain guests with stories of Cherokee history and culture at the United States Marshals Museum in Fort Smith.

The storytelling event will take place on Friday, April 8 from 7-8 p.m. The event will be held in conjunction with the event Goingsnake @ 150: A Symposium which will be held April 8-9 in partnership with Cherokee Nation.

“Mr. Lewis will provide an evening of entertainment, as well as the passing on of Cherokee history and culture,” said Leslie Higgins, the Museum’s Vice President of Learning & Engagement. “I think guests will truly enjoy his fun and engaging program.”