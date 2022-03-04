U.S. Marshals Museum CEO resigns following arrest, search for replacement underway

In December 2021, police were called to the CEO's home after he allegedly pointed a gun at two construction workers in his neighborhood.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The United States Marshals Museum (USMM) announced Friday, March 4, that President and CEO Patrick Weeks has resigned effective immediately. This comes after Weeks' arrest at the end of 2021 for allegedly pointing a firearm at construction workers in his Fort Smith neighborhood.

"We are most grateful to Patrick for his valuable contributions to the museum project. He oversaw the construction of the museum building and worked with Thinkwell Group to design all of the museum experiences which will soon be under construction," said Doug Babb, USMM Board Chairperson.

Weeks joined the US Marshals Museum project in 2016. He previously served as the principal of Strategic Experience Solutions, as the Vice President of Roto, and the Vice President of Operations and Guest Experiences for the Arizona Science Center, according to the Marshals Museum website.

In December 2021, police were called to Weeks' home after he allegedly pointed a gun at two construction workers in his neighborhood. The workers told the arresting officers that Weeks did not want the men working on his property and chased the two men away with a gun. He was arrested without incident and could be charged with two counts of felony aggravated assault.

Babb says the USMM will work with Lindaur to conduct a national search to find Weeks' replacement. The process is expected to take about four months.

"This is a highly attractive position for a candidate who has had success running a large national or regional museum," Babb said. "A new CEO with a proven track record of achievement in museum operations will add tremendous value to this project. As I've mentioned previously, the museum experience fabrication process is on schedule, and we continue to receive significant donations from new donors."

Until Weeks is replaced, Babb will take over the museum's day-to-day operations.

Weeks is scheduled to appear in court on July 5, 2022.

The US Marshals Museum is located in downtown Fort Smith and is still gathering donations before opening.

