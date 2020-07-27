U.S. Marshals capture man wanted for assaulting a 3-month-child in Bentonville

A man wanted for assaulting a 3-month-old in Bentonville has been arrested by U.S. Marshals in Florida.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — CORRECTION: The original version of this article stated Martinez was wanted for the death of the 3-month-old in Bentonville. He is facing a BATTERY IN THE FIRST DEGREE charge for the incident involving the child.

A man wanted for allegedly assaulting a 3-month-old in Bentonville has been arrested by U.S. Marshals in Florida.

Monday (July 27) morning, the U.S. Marshals in West Palm Beach, Florida, arrested Eduardo Martinez.

The Bentonville Police Department wanted Martinez for First Degree Domestic Battery of a three-month-old child.

On Friday (July 24), the U.S. Marshals Service (Violent Fugitive Task Force) in Fayetteville was contacted by the Bentonville Police department to take over the fugitive investigation of Martinez due to the fact they believed he had fled the State of Arkansas to avoid being captured.

The U.S. Marshals Service in Fayetteville developed intel about where Martinez may be at in Flordia.

Florida U.S. Marshals Service was contacted and began looking for Martinez in the Miami and West Palm Beach areas.

Martinez was found Monday morning and arrested in West Palm Beach without incident.

