U.S. Marshal Bass Reeves featured in new Netflix film

"The Harder They Fall" is expected to be released on Netflix towards the end of 2021.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The new Netflix drama/western movie "The Harder They Fall" will feature a familiar face for Fort Smith residents.

British actor Delroy Lindo plays U.S. Marshal Bass Reeves in the film.

A synopsis of the plot reads, "When an outlaw discovers his enemy is being released from prison, he reunites his gang to seek revenge."

Actors Regina King, Lakeith Smith and Idris Elba are also part of the cast.

“They’re (Netflix) going to feature our favorite hero, U.S. Deputy Marshal Bass Reeves," Fort Smith Mayor George McGill said. "My hope is that they (Netflix) depict him the way he really was…this hero we have that was in this area served in Western District Court out of Fort Smith, Arkansas, and is legendary.”

Born a slave in Crawford County, Arkansas, in 1838, Bass Reeves became the first Black U.S. marshal west of the Mississippi River in 1875. He is credited with the arrest of over 3,000 outlaws.