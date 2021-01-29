U.S. economic rebound expected for 2021, but tough times ahead for bars and restaurants

The COVID-19 global pandemic has been felt around the world but the rate of recovery is mixed, according to Catherine Mann, global economist at Citi Research, who spoke virtually at the 27th Annual Economic Event hosted by the University of Arkansas on Friday (Jan. 29).

She said the global GDP forecast for 2021 is 5%, while inflation is pegged at 2.2% for this year and next. Mann said the recovery will be asynchronous with the U.S. expecting to get back to pre-COVID growth levels by the middle of 2021, and China who believes they are already there. The two economies comprise about 50% of global growth. But the other half is expecting a more delayed recovery. She said Europe does not expect it will fully recover until 2022 and Latin America is predicting its recovery will be in 2023.