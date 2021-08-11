U.S. Capitol Christmas tree to make a stop in Fayetteville this weekend

The 84-foot tall Christmas tree is making a stop in Fayetteville on Saturday, Nov. 13, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Thanksgiving may still be weeks away, but northwest Arkansas residents can show their Christmas spirit this weekend as the Capitol Christmas tree makes a stop in Downtown Fayetteville.

During its 4,000-mile cross-country journey from the Six Rivers National Forest in California to the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C., the tree will be making a stop at Lot 56 on S. Razorback Road and MLK Jr. Blvd, Fayetteville, according to the tree tracker website.

A professional truck driver will be at the stop on Saturday, Nov. 13, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to discuss their journey as one of the drivers making the long haul to our nation's Capitol.

Community members will have the opportunity to see the 84-foot tall White Fir nicknamed “Sugar Bear.”

Each year, the U.S. Forest Service provides a tree for the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree, which is displayed on the U.S. Capitol lawn during the holiday season.