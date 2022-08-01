Urban League CEO: Police brutality is ‘a human issue’

“This is a human issue. And from the Urban League’s perspective, we look at the issues that affect our society for all folks."

ARKANSAS, USA — Scott Hamilton has seen his organization, the Urban League of the State of Arkansas, tackle a variety of societal issues during his two-and-a-half years at the helm.

Working on everything from hunger relief during the pandemic to gathering school supplies for underserved kids to reaction to police force in the wake of the George Floyd protests, Hamilton is disturbed by the recent viral video of three law enforcement officers in Crawford County violently subduing a suspect at a convenience store.

The Urban League put out a statement condemning the “extremely aggressive actions” and complimented the swift condemnation and investigation into the matter from local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.

To read more about this story please visit our content partner, Talk Business & Politics.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device