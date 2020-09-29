Police investigating two deaths at Uptown Fayetteville Apartments

Fayetteville Police are investigating after two people were found dead inside an apartment complex.

At around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday (Sept. 29), Fayetteville officers responded to 3981 N. Steele Blvd after being alerted about a death.

Upon arrival, officers located two dead individuals inside an apartment, according to Sgt. Anthony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department.

Evidence at the scene leads Fayetteville Police to believe that this was an isolated incident with no threats to the public, according to Sgt. Murphy.